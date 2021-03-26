I will make Allotey Jacobs the national chairman of LPG - Kofi Akpaloo

Politics of Friday, 26 March 2021

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

Leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Dr. Percival Kofi Akpaloo has suggested that the ‘predicament’ of Bernard Allotey Jacobs is a blessing to his Party, giving the fact that Mr. Allotey is an experienced politician to push the LPG to a glorious height.



He described the decision by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to finally disassociate itself from Mr. Allotey Jacobs as unreasonable and understands the disappointment from their own teaming followers.



Speaking in an interview with Reynold Agyeman on Kingdom FM’s ‘PAE MUKA’, Kofi Akpaloo was pleased with the decision made by the NDC’s hierarchy to also suspend, Koku Anyidoho, the Former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC and Stephen Atubiga a National Activist of the Party which he believes they will be beneficial to the LPG should they decide to join his party as national executives.



"The knowledge possessed by these embattled astute Politicians is very evident, they are very much experienced and we will welcome them into our Party as we prepare to restructure our system of operations’’.



"Allotey Jacobs will be an automatic National Chairman, Koku Anyidoho would be made General Secretary whiles Atubiga would made National Organizer of the Party. I will entreat them to make bold step by joining us and they will know their worth if the NDC underrates their inclusion’’, he assessed.



He assured the teaming supporters of LPG to remain calm as he continues his quest to attract interest from these embattled politicians.