I will focus on job creation and responsible leadership - Leonard Nyarkpo

Politics of Monday, 24 April 2023

Source: Brah Lyrix

Mr. Leonard Kwabla Nyakpo, a parliamentary aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for Ketu North outlined his vision and policies, which are education, health, agriculture and job creation for the youth and women.



Mr. Nyakpo aims to introduce and implement policies in the education sector. He promised to set up scholarship and education fund for students and also support at least ten best needy but brilliant students from each zone annually. He also promise to facilitate domestic and foreign scholarships for brilliant but needy students within Ketu North constituency.



Other provisions would be to institute Best Teacher Awards scheme for teachers within the constituency and also sponsor mock exams for final year students in both basic and second cycle Schools.



As part of his policies, Mr. Nyakpo promise to upgrade CHIPs compounds to health center status and set up more health facilities within the various political zones.



He added that, he would establish a Take-up life insurance policy for all party executives that will cover prolonged health conditions, permanent disability, death and equally ensure comprehensive annual medical screening for all party members in the constituency.



He further stated that he would prioritize the creation of an enabling environment for artisans, carpenters, plumbers, steel benders, tailors, seamstresses, hairdressers and other professionals.



"This initiative will engage branch executives as well as constituents who are artisans, electricians, tailors etc to execute projects in the constituency", he stated.



He outlined his vision of enhancing vocational and technical education in the constituency by providing opportunities for the youth to engage in skills training.



Mr. Nyakpo said he would implement policies in the agriculture sector that would contribute to increasing the yield of farmers in the constituency.



He mentioned: "I will set up Agriculture extension offices within the municipality to augment the services of the municipal agriculture office, my team will provide farmers with equipment."



As a Chartered Accountant, Mr. Leonard Nyakpo promise to ensure establishment of credit union for all branches which will later transform to community bank that will source cheap funds for businessmen, traders and farmers. Aside that, he will partner in setting up an agro-processing factory that will process various food crops such as cassava, maize, rice etc.



"Clearly, mobilizing funds within our communities couple with support from national government, donor agencies, international funding institutions will enable us address most of our challenges in order to build the future we want for ourselves and generations to come," he said.



The first-time parliamentary aspirant appealed to the delegates to vote massively for him and John Mahama for in the upcoming elections.