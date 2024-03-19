I will extend the sea to Kumasi when elected president – Cheddar

Politics of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nana Kwame Bediako, a presidential hopeful and leader of The New Force Movement has made an ambitious promise to extend the sea from Ghana’s coast to the landlocked Ashanti Region.



Affectionately known as Freedom Jacob Caesar or Cheddar, the business magnate sees this as a crucial step towards unlocking the potential of Ghana's Eastern and Western Corridors to boost international trade.



In an interview with Kojo Marfo on Abusua 96.5 FM in Kumasi, Bediako explained his plan, drawing inspiration from his observations of other countries extending maritime transport routes inland.



He pointed to Dubai's transformation from desert to coastal city as an example of what could be achieved.



"Why are we still transporting individual containers by road when the sea could offer a faster and more efficient means?" Bediako questioned.



He highlighted the inefficiencies of the current system, where goods transported by road often arrive damaged or spoiled after the six-hour journey from Tema Harbour to Kumasi.



"I want to open up the East and Western Corridor infrastructure," Bediako emphasized.



"I want to build power stations, energy stations, connect the gas, create industries, and bring technology."



Calling for a shift towards value addition and local manufacturing, Bediako challenged Ghana to produce its own electronic gadgets using domestic resources, such as lithium and plastics.



As part of his nationwide tour dubbed a listening tour, Bediako is spending five days in the Ashanti Region to engage with ordinary Ghanaians and incorporate their visions and aspirations into his manifesto for the upcoming national election in December.



Listen to Cheddar below:





I'll dredge to get sea for Kumasi - Nana Kwame Bediako (Cheddar) #StarrNews pic.twitter.com/AfcRt1LIXn — Starr 103.5 FM (@starr1035fm) March 18, 2024

GA/SARA