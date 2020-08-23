Politics of Sunday, 23 August 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

I will do everything within my means to ensure peace - Akufo-Addo assures Ghanaians

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has preached the peace message ahead of the 2020 elections as he states that he as a president will “do everything within my means to ensure the peace and stability of our country, in the run up to, during and after the polls of December 2020”.



He gave this assurance to Ghanaians during his speech at the manifesto launch of the New Patriotic Party held at the University of Cape Coast this Saturday.



He made known that in no way will he “jeopardize”, the free and democratic system made possible by sacrifices of forebearers of the country.



He called on all political actors to join him in pursuing the peace and stability agenda for Ghana.



“I am calling on all actors of the political space to join me to ensure the maintainance of the peace and stability of our country and to conduct ourselves in a manner devoid of violence and ethnocentrism.



The Ghana project can best be achieved in unity, tolerance and mutual respect”.



In the build up to election 2020, the Electoral Commission conducted a voters registration exercise which was partly marred by violent actions, leaving some injured and others dead.



This situation has raised concerns regarding the peace and security of the country as it prepares for elections this December.



Celebrities, religious leaders,the media and politicians have thus began to preach the peace message ahead of the December polls.





