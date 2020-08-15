I will dissolve the Supreme Court if elected – JOY

General News of Saturday, 15 August 2020

Jacob Osei Yeboah, an independent candidate for the 2020 elections has expressed worry over what he contends to be the ‘politicization of the judiciary.’



According to him, successive governments have abused their rights to appoint judges and infiltrated the judiciary with their members.



He averred if given the nod to lead the country, the first task of his administration will be an overhaul of the judiciary.



His government, he promises will dissolve the judging panel of the Supreme Court and install it with judges who have no affiliation with any political party.



JOY as he is known insisted the current state of the judiciary makes it impossible for corrupt public officials to get punishments.



“The first thing I will do is to dissolve that kangaroo Supreme Court. That’s the first thing I will do. The Bible said we are at liberty to do anything but it’s not everything that we should do. We have to apply common sense. If the Supreme Court has since 1992 had 10 judges, there’s a reason. Common sense should tell you it’s not good”, he said.



He also promised to do an extensive review of the constitution and address the gaps in the constitution that allow politicians to abuse their offices.



“The weaknesses in the constitution empowers some of these things. It’s easy for people to sell the country because the constitution allows it,” he said.





