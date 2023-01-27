I will contest for Suame seat if Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu decides not to contest – Sam Pyne

Politics of Friday, 27 January 2023

The Metropolitan Chief Executive Officer for the Kumasi Assembly, Samuel Pyne, has announced his intent to contest for the Suame parliamentary seat on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.



Speaking in an interview with Wontum Radio, Mr Pyne, who is a former Ashanti Regional Secretary of the party, said his decision hinges on whether the current MP for the area, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, will seek re-election or not.



“Definitely, if Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu says he won’t contest again, I will contest for the Suame seat,” he said.



Eulogising the current MP, the KMA boss described Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu as an asset who has duly served Ghana as an experienced member of the legislature.



Meanwhile, the national leadership of the NPP is expected to hold a meeting on Tuesday, January 31, 2022.



The meeting is expected to help the party arrive at some major decisions, including the date for conducting its presidential and parliamentary primaries as well as the modalities that will guide the exercise.



