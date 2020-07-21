Politics of Tuesday, 21 July 2020

I will commit suicide if NPP fails to win 2020 elections - Obiri Boahen

NPP Deputy General Secretary, Nana Obiri Boahen

The Deputy General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen says he will commit suicide if the New Patriotic Party (NPP) fails to win the 2020 general elections.



According to him, the Akufo-Addo led government has worked very hard towards the development of Ghana hence Ghanaians need to give the NPP another term in office.



Obiri Boahen stated emphatically that President Nana Addo’s second term is a sure bet, claiming that, no mortal being can prevent it.



“We have a lot of work to do before 2020 elections, it’s a daunting task, and we have few months to the next elections. Trust me whether anybody likes it or yes President Akufo-Addo will be crowned President in 2020 elections, and no human being can stop that. I will drink DDT if Akufo-Addo fails to win 2020 elections,” Nana Obiri Boahen told Kwame Tutu on ‘Anopa Nkomo’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7



According to the Deputy NPP Chief Scribe, failure of the NPP to win the elections will mean many of the projects already started will be truncated.



However, he revealed that the task to secure the President a second term is an herculean task, however maintaining that the President together with the NPP are going to take the bull by its horns and secure the victory come 2020.

