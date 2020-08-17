Politics of Monday, 17 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

‘I wasn’t approached by NDC’ – Patrick Awuah opens up

Patrick Awuah, Founder and President of Ashesi University

Patrick Awuah, founder and president of Ashesi University, has denied being contacted by the National Democratic Congress (NDC), when the party was seeking to get its flag bearer a running mate for the December general elections.



According to him, the only time he got to know about his name being shortlisted was through a conversation on the radio.



“I wasn’t approached by the party, I kept quiet because I felt it wasn’t my place to speak about it. I’m not really involved in politics and I felt that well the party will tell the public what they’re doing, it’s not for me to say anything about it,” Patrick Awuah told Kwaku Sakyi-Addo on Asaase Radio on Sunday.



When asked whether or not he is a card-holding member of any of the political parties in the country, Mr Awuah, responded thus: “I am not a card-holding member of any political party…I am a card-holding citizen of Ghana. I have the Ghana Card and the election card,” he said with laughter.



Patrick Awuah further denied getting a call from John Dramani Mahama or the NDC, to tell him about his intentions of shortlisting him for the running mate position of the NDC.



“No, nobody from the party called me to ask if I’ll consider this…...some friends who knew me called to tell me about this conversation happening and I said don’t worry about it, it’s not true,” he said.



Patrick Awuah’s name was once speculated in the run-up to the opposition NDC seeking to assist John Mahama, the flag-bearer, get a running mate.



Eventually, the flag bearer considered Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate.



Her appointment was met with an overwhelming endorsement from the Ghanaian public, especially from the women’s groups who expressed happiness that a major political party had selected a woman as their vice presidential nominee.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.