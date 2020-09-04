General News of Friday, 4 September 2020

Source: Atinka Online

I was urinating and the baby came out – Mother who buried baby alive narrates

Rita Mensah allegedly buried her daughter alive

Rita Mensah, the 28-year old mother, who buried her daughter alive in Ekwamase in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam in the Central Region says the baby gushed out of her when she was urinating in her farm.



Rita Mensah says she had no intention of killing her daughter.



A newly born baby girl was found buried in a bush at Ajumako Ebowkurase, a suburb of Ekwamase in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam in the Central Region by an unknown person.



Earlier reports suggested that cry of the baby attracted a passerby who quickly rushed into the bush and found the baby partly covered by sand.



The baby is currently at the Abura Dunkwa Government hospital in the Central region for medical examination.



Rita Mensah’s husband has, however, attributed the wife’s act to poverty.



“I was not aware that I had given birth to a baby girl. I only noticed that my pregnancy was not there. I didn’t know what had come over me. Please forgive me”, Rita Mensah told the Ajumako police command.



Meanwhile the Ajumako Enyan Essiam DOVVSU commander, Madam Rita Wilson has revealed that preliminary investigations at the scene of the incident suggest that the suspect intentionally decided to kill the baby.



Rita Mensah is currently at the Ajumako District Police custody assisting Police in their investigations.





