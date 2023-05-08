I was the brain behind actors who endorsed John Mahama in 2012 - Fred Nuamah

General News of Monday, 8 May 2023

The aspiring Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, under the ticket of the NDC, Fred Nuamah, has detailed that he has been an active politician long before he officially announced his intention to contest as a member of parliament this year.



According to him, he was the brain behind the actors who endorsed John Mahama in 2012 but decided to stay off camera.



Speaking in an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom FM, he said; “We did some endorsements for John Mahama. I meant the actors, and John (Dumelo) was part of it. Do you remember? I was the one behind it, and because I was behind the cameras, you won’t see. So, I didn’t just wake up one day to say I am joining politics.”



Fred Nuamah also detailed why he decided to join the NDC instead of any other party.



He said he joined the NDC based on the party’s philosophy, which is based on equality.



“Do you know why I am a member of the NDC? I will tell you. It is the best party in the world. The party’s philosophy shows that, as I sit here, I am on the same level as John Mahama because of equality. Everyone in the party is equal, and NDC is the only party that has that irrespective of your calibre.”



Actor Fred Nuamah is contesting the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary seat.



He is keenly contested by his best friend, John Domelo.



Fred Nuamah is a film director and the CEO of the Ghana Movie Award.



He is also a producer best known for his roles in the movies ‘The Game’, ‘The Prince Bride’, ‘Amakye and Dede’, ‘Heart of Men’, ‘4Play’, among others.



Meanwhile, the NDC is expected to hold its parliamentary and presidential elections on May 13, 2023.







