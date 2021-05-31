I was the best MP Sissala East ever had - Abass Dauda

Regional News of Monday, 31 May 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The former Member of Parliament (MP) for Sissala East Constituency, Abass Ridwan Dauda has indicated that he left a legacy in his constituency before he lost his seat.



Speaking exclusively to Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said there is no MP who has transformed the lives of the youth in the constituency aside from him.



According to him, before he went to Parliament, youth unemployment was one major threat he wanted to resolve, and to the glory of God, he has managed to help several young people.



As a former member of the Interior and Security Committee in Parliament, he has helped more than 42 persons to join the security forces.



He said he has also assisted several others to gain access to sustainable employment and are now financially stable.



In his view, politics is usually not about hard work because if it were about hard work, he would have retained his candidature and won the seat again.



He was the first MP to have won the seat for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2016 parliamentary polls.