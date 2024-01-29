You are here: HomeNews2024 01 29Article 1913676

General News of Monday, 29 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

'I was tempted to say kukruduu' - Nandom EC official in viral video 'angers' NDC big shots

Top officials of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have called out an Electoral Commission (EC) official who publicly stated that he was a sympathizer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Isaac Darko, a Municipal Electoral Officer for Nandom, disclosed over the weekend when he was presiding over the NPP primary in the Nandom Constituency, that he was an NPP man.

In his opening remarks in a video widely shared on social media, Darko introduced his Returning Officer and two deputies before adding: “Myself, I am Mr. Isaac Akoto Darko, I am the municipal electoral officer for Nandom.

“I have enjoyed my stay so far working with all of you and thanks for your cooperation all the time. For a moment, as a referee, when I picked the microphone I was tempted to say kukuruduu but as a referee, you know, I have to play by the rules, so I pretend,” he stated while laughing.

The incumbent MP Ambrose Dery was subsequently announced as the NPP candidate for the 2024 election via popular acclamation because he ran uncontested.

Some top NDC officials have expressed misgivings about what they say is open bias on the part of the EC official, among them Dr Omane Boamah, the NDC’s Campaign Director, an aide to former president John Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari and South Dayi MP, Rockson Nelson-Dafeamekpor.

The EC has yet to formally comment on the video.

See the viral video below:











