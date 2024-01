'I was tempted to say kukruduu' - Nandom EC official in viral video 'angers' NDC big shots

General News of Monday, 29 January 2024

Top officials of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have called out an Electoral Commission (EC) official who publicly stated that he was a sympathizer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Isaac Darko, a Municipal Electoral Officer for Nandom, disclosed over the weekend when he was presiding over the NPP primary in the Nandom Constituency, that he was an NPP man.



In his opening remarks in a video widely shared on social media, Darko introduced his Returning Officer and two deputies before adding: “Myself, I am Mr. Isaac Akoto Darko, I am the municipal electoral officer for Nandom.



“I have enjoyed my stay so far working with all of you and thanks for your cooperation all the time. For a moment, as a referee, when I picked the microphone I was tempted to say kukuruduu but as a referee, you know, I have to play by the rules, so I pretend,” he stated while laughing.



The incumbent MP Ambrose Dery was subsequently announced as the NPP candidate for the 2024 election via popular acclamation because he ran uncontested.



Some top NDC officials have expressed misgivings about what they say is open bias on the part of the EC official, among them Dr Omane Boamah, the NDC’s Campaign Director, an aide to former president John Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari and South Dayi MP, Rockson Nelson-Dafeamekpor.



The EC has yet to formally comment on the video.



Full video of the Nandom Municipal Electoral Officer saying he nearly shouted “kukrudu” when NPP delegates gathered to celebrate with Hon. Ambruce Dery after he went unopposed in the primaries. pic.twitter.com/rf8Yh0D9Kn — Mr Jibriel (@MrJibriel) January 28, 2024

This Municipal Director of the EC declared his NPP affiliation.



How do you trust him to activate the BVD machines to prevent multiple voting even within his catchment area if voters decide to vote from one polling station to another polling station?



#indelibleinkmuststay pic.twitter.com/INqh9NNwjP — Dr. Omane Boamah (@eomaneboamah) January 28, 2024

By their own deeds we shall know them! Utterly shameful and disgraceful to say the least! https://t.co/yKcedLiJv8 — Joyce Bawah Mogtari (@joyce_bawah) January 28, 2024

This man is supposed to be a non-partisan Municipal Director of the Electoral Commission in Nandom. Just listen to him in this video & let me hear your comments pic.twitter.com/x7tJtlUcvV — Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Esq. MP. (@etsedafeamekpor) January 28, 2024

This particular EC official at Nandom is NOT FIT for purpose. How many of his kind do we have across the country? pic.twitter.com/A3RhauX4R6 — kwame agbodza (@KAgbodza) January 28, 2024

