‘I was praising Otumfuo and not insulting him’ – Twene Jonas backtracks

General News of Tuesday, 25 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Twene Jonas says he is not ready to apologise for speaking the truth



• He indicated that the chiefs were betrayed by Asantehene and he was echoing what Otumfuo has said



• Jonas believes the water bodies in Ghana should be colourless and not muddy like how it is being shown to the world



Twene Jonas says he is not ready to apologise to any chief in Ghana because they were betrayed by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II when he mentioned that about 30% of the chiefs gathered at a conference where he recently delivered a speech knew the persons involved in galamsey which is destroying the water bodies.



The US-based Ghanaian has been under pressure to render an apology to the Asantehene after he made remarks about him that have been deemed insulting.



In one of his live videos on the stress of New York, Glass Nkoaa, as he is known popularly, referenced Asantehene’s statement during a Regional Consultative dialogue on Small Scale Mining in Kumasi whilst chastising the chiefs who know those involved in galamsey but have been silent.



In his latest video sighted by GhanaWeb, Jonas stated that “whatever you do, no amount of lies will defeat truth, always, the truth will defeat lies. If you are a chief and your waterbodies are destroyed by galamsey activity then you are a fool. I’m not ready to apologise to anyone, it is Otumfuo who betrayed you chiefs and not me.”



“I was praising the Otumfuo for speaking the truth so that we can improve our country because nobody is bigger than the truth. If you think you are not a fool, just snap a picture of your waterbodies and show it to me to prove that galamsey activities have not destroyed your waterbodies.



“Water is colourless everywhere but in our country, our waterbodies look like coffee, very muddy and these were not done by the Asantehene, it is you the chiefs so if you think he is included in destroying the water bodies, just betray him as he has betrayed you and I will chastise him as well,” Twene Jonas noted.



“I am siding with the Asantehene because he said he feels very sad to have seen the waterbodies destroyed and you the chiefs know about it but have been silent but because of your selfish interest, you have decided to let galamsey activities destroy the water bodies. What do you want me to tell you if you have decided to let galamsey activities destroy the waterbodies?” he quizzed.



Otumfuo's Nkwantakesehene, Nana Boakye Yaw Ababio, has entreated social commentator, Twene Jonas, to as a matter of urgency fly back to Ghana to render an apology to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, over some comments he made against the monarch.



He said, "Wherever he is if even abroad, he should get a loan (and) fly to Ghana to come and apologize to Asantehene," he said in an interview with Oheneba media.



"Asantehene is sympathetic, he'll forgive him...There's no need for him to pass through anybody to ask for forgiveness."



