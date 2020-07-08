General News of Wednesday, 8 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I was not interested in being Mahama’s running mate – Dr Nii Moi Thompson

An economist, Nii Moi Thompson, has said that there was no point in time he showed interest in becoming the running mate for the National Democratic Congress’ flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, for the 2020 election.



On Monday, July 6, 2020, former President John Mahama selected former Education Minister, Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang as his running mate for the 2020 elections.



He announced this via Twitter after several speculations in the media.



"The @OfficialNDCGh, this afternoon, unanimously, endorsed my nomination of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as my Running Mate for the December 2020 election. She is God-fearing, a distinguished scholar, a conscientious public servant & a role model," he wrote.



Before the announcement, some media houses had earlier on reported that former Director-General of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) Nii Moi Thompson and former Education Minister, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang were the most likely to be announced as the running mate of, John Dramani Mahama but the party settled for former Education Minister, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate.



Speaking in an interview with Citi News, he explained he had no interest in becoming a running mate for the party; adding that he is actually excited about the party’s choice.



“I believe I am qualified for the position, but at this point in time, I was not interested. I knew all those who were under consideration. They were all high calibre people. I have been working with some of them. I was not disappointed because I was not under consideration of running for anything. To the contrary, I am actually excited about the ex-President’s choice,” He revealed.





