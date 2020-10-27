General News of Tuesday, 27 October 2020

‘I was not against regional reorganisation’ - Togbe Afede XIV

Togbe Afede XIV

Togbe Afede XIV says he has not been against the reorganisation of the new regions which were created during the Akufo-Addo administration.



According to him, he only expressed concerns that the reorganisation should be consistent with the constitutional provisions.



He said: “All my arguments have to do with who was entitled to vote. That’s the basic power...”



Togbe Afede XIV indicated that the fact that he had a different viewpoint from what the government was seeking to do, does not make him an enemy, neither should his views be given a political interpretation.



“But that’s unfortunately what happened. Because my viewpoint was different people said [that] Togbe was against the government. No, it wasn’t about the government. It was [about] what was the best way to do the regional reorganisation,” he explained to Bernard Avle.





