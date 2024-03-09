'I was in my study when I got the call' - Ofori-Atta mourns John Kumah

General News of Saturday, 9 March 2024

The former Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has expressed his shock and sorrow over the death of his former deputy, Dr. John Kumah, who passed away on March 7, 2024, after a short illness.



Ofori-Atta, who spoke to Joy News on March 8, said he was stunned when he received a call informing him of Dr. Kumah's demise.



"This is one of those things that is just saddening and tragic and just unbelievable because we had spoken on Sunday, talking about a way forward and the things he was going to be doing, and he was just checking in on me and how I was also doing. I was in my study when I got a call and I was just stunned. So unexpected," he recalled.



He described Dr. Kumah as one of the most passionate, empathic, and hardworking people he had ever met.



He said he trusted Dr. Kumah's capacity, capability, and chemistry to work with passion and dedication for the nation.



"I've been working with John since February 2021. And he's just one of the most passionate, empathic people I have met. He was dependable. Lots of wisdom, a very calm disposition, and just deep feeling about the plight of our people and what to do to move us forward.



"I had full trust in his capacity, entrepreneurial spirit and his social background which created a chemistry that enabled him to work with passion," he said.



According to Ken Ofori-Atta, John Kumah was a key partner in the Ministry of Finance, where he played a vital role in implementing various policies and programmes, such as the YouStart initiative, which aimed to create jobs for the youth.



“For me, one of the last things we did was to approve the funding for YouStart and had very deep conversations about using that as a key legacy to bring jobs to the people and champion the job creation bit of our agenda,” he said.



The former minister added that Kumah's death was a huge loss and a deep hole for the ministry, the New Patriotic Party, and the country.



He said he would miss his smile, his laughter, and his commitment to duty.



Ken added that he had spoke with the widow, Apostle Lilian Kumah, and offered his condolences and support.



“I spoke to his wife, as both he and his wife were strong supporters of the ministry. And I called to say that my heart just goes out. And whatever we can do to comfort, we will. It's just a very sad moment for all of us,” he said,



Addressing Ghanaians, the former finance minister said Dr. Kumah's death was a sad moment for all Ghanaians and a reminder of the need to follow in the paths of honourable people like him, who gave their all.



“I think it's just refreshing to realize that there are honorable people like John, committed to the republic, who have come to give their all and are gone. And it's these people who leave these lights and paths that we should all look, should follow, and speak one language. And as Ghanaians, we can all learn from him, a young, dynamic, fearless, and partner,” he said.



John Kumah was the Deputy Minister of Finance, appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Until his death, he was the sitting Member of Parliament for Ejisu in the Ashanti Region.



He was a lawyer and an entrepreneur who had 15 years of experience in leading, creating, and innovating in the fields of job creation and youth development.



He was the first Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), which he transformed into a key driver of the Entrepreneurship Ecosystem in Ghana.



He oversaw the training of 7,000 startups in 2018 under the Presidential Business Support Programme and the provision of funds to 1,350 beneficiaries.



He died on March 7, 2024, after a brief illness.



