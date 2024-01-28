I was dismissed from the police service in 2007 for disobeying a 'big woman' - ACP Agordzo

General News of Sunday, 28 January 2024

The retired Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Dr. Benjamin Agordzo, has recalled how he was once dismissed from the Ghana Police Service in 2007 for challenging a powerful woman who used the back of the police station as a route to her hotel.



He made this revelation during an exclusive interview on Hot Issues on TV3, after he was acquitted of treason charges in the alleged coup plot case.



He said he was the commander of the Bolga police station in 2007 when he decided to close a route behind the cells, which an influential woman and her clients as an access to her hotel.



He said the woman confronted him and he told her that he could not allow that since there already was a thoroughfare to access her hotel.



However, he explained, the woman did not take his explanation lightly and went on to report him to the regional commander, who then called him over for an explanation.



"The woman came to confront me and I said that we can’t sacrifice the interests of the police for your interest. The woman went and reported me to the regional commander," he recalled.



He added that he explained his decision to the regional commander, who initially agreed with him and was happy that he took that step.



However, three days later, he said the regional commander came to his office with the woman and ordered him to open the place for her.



He said he again refused to do that, and the regional commander took the issue up with the IGP.



ACP Agordzo said he was dismissed from the police service as a result of that matter.



He said he appealed against his dismissal and when it was upheld, his rank was reduced from superintendent to DSP.



“Three days after, he entered my office with the woman and told me to open the place for the woman. I said, no, I can't do that. And so he matched me to the IGP.



“Do you know that this matter ended in my dismissal in 2007 from the police service? I appealed against it. Eventually, when they upheld my appeal, they reduced me from superintendent to DSP and I had to climb again to assistant commissioner,” he disclosed.



ACP Agordzo was one of the three individuals who were acquitted on Wednesday, January 24, over an alleged plot to overthrow the government.



In that case, six individuals were convicted of conspiracy to commit high treason and committing high treason.



ACP Agordzo was acquitted alongside Col Gameli and another junior military officer, Corporal Seidu Abubakar.



The charges, dating back to April 24, 2021, involved Dr. Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, the late Chief Executive Officer of Citadel Hospital, ACP Dr. Agordzo, and eight others.



The accused faced various charges, including conspiracy to high treason, abetment to high treason, and high treason.



ID/AE



