I was already making it before joining NDC - Allotey Jacobs blasts party supporters

Politics of Thursday, 25 March 2021

Source: Peace FM

Social commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has replied some National Democratic Congress (NDC) members and supporters calling him a traitor for leaving the party.



The former Central Regional Chairman of the party, weeks ago, dismissed himself from the party saying “I no longer belong to the NDC...I know I have been suspended but I've dismissed myself. I’m not going to join the NPP; I will never be an NPP member but I'm no longer with the NDC..."



Despite sacking himself, the party, in a letter released to the press on Tuesday announced they have dismissed Allotey Jacobs after months of his suspension for displaying what the party described as ''anti-party conduct''.



The letter read; “At our meeting on Wednesday 17th March 2021, the Functional Executive Committee of the NDC considered the report and recommendations of the Disciplinary Committee on the case or misconduct and anti-party behaviour brought against you Mr. Allotey Jacobs pursuant to articles 48(I) (b) and 8 (b) of the NDC Constitution...You are therefore by the decision of FEC, expelled from the National Democratic Congress and for that matter no more recognized as a member of the party and cannot carry yourself as such.”



Some members and supporters of the party have also branded Allotey Jacobs a traitor over his conduct.



They claim but for the NDC, Allotey wouldn't have made the fortunes he's made in life and find his conduct as an act of betrayal.



But to Allotey, such persons are rather exposing their ignorance.



''They are ignorant. They don't know Central Region and they don't know the contributions we have made to bring the party to that level till the party lost in 2016.''



Allotey laughed off the invectives hurled at him by some NDC supporters saying ''some people don't know even my background. They just stand up and say anything anyhow''.



He indicated that he made his fortunes even before joining the NDC.



''I've been a poultry farmer. Look, I own lands. They don't know. They don't know my background. They say anything anyhow. Yes, I will say NDC fed me because I worked for NDC during Professor Mills' time. As uneducated as I am, Professor Mills appointed me a member of ECG Board. It's unheard-of. Why wouldn't they ask themselves why?...It's an achievement of my contribution to the progress of the party'', he exclaimed during Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo''.