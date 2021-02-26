General News of Friday, 26 February 2021

Source: Zambaga Rufai Saminu, Contributor

I want to be remembered for human capital development - Mustapha Ussif

The Minister-designate for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has assured Ghanaians that his legacy at the Ministry of Youth and Sports will be the capacity building of Ghanaians.



According to him, his vision as the sector Minister when approved by parliament will heavily centre on addressing skills deficiency among the Youth in the country.



He explained that he is truly concerned about this problem lingering among the Youth of Ghana who actually forms a chunk of the country's population.



Answering questions from the Appointment Committee of Parliament (ACP) on Thursday, as he took his turn as Minister-designate, he assured the nation of his preparedness to turn the tables around in improving sports economy through various interventions.



When asked by a Member of the Committee what exactly he will leave behind as a legacy after serving as Minister for Youth and Sport after his approval by the Committee and subsequently Parliament, he said in summary "I want to be remembered for Human capital development "



He explained that one of the challenges confronting Ghana is inadequate skillful human capital, due to lack of skills among the working bracket to take up responsibilities in addressing many pressing challenges confronting the country's economy.



For instance, the Minister-designate observed that even in the construction sector, where jobs abound, foreigners still control affairs, which under normal circumstance should not be the case.



Again, he said his determination is to organize one of the historic tournaments in the country



"I want to be remembered as the best Minister to host best African tournament" he submitted.



