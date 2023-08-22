I want my daughter to be like Hannah Tetteh – Shoemaker

General News of Tuesday, 22 August 2023

As part of the July 26 episode of Everyday People, a program aired on GhanaWeb TV which discusses the life of some petty traders in Ghana and how they sustain themselves with the work they do, a cobbler known as Owusu Ansah, who was interviewed has mentioned that he wants his daughter to be like Ghana’s female politician, Hannah Tetteh.



He further said he is going to work harder to make sure her daughter becomes like the female politician.



Hannah Tetteh is a politician cum barrister and belongs to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party. The politician has served the country for some time.



Her services included acting as the Minister for Trade and Industry and Minister for Foreign Affairs under John Evans Atta Mills and John Mahama’s government respectively.



Speaking to Abigail Johnson Boakye, Owusu Ansah stated that he has deprived himself of a lot of things in life which include a place to lay his bed, and buying clothes for himself, among others just to see his six children through school.



The cobbler, who has been at the job for about 17 years does not want his children to live the life he did thus, would go through every length to make sure he provides them with education to attain greater heights like Hannah Tetteh.



“The little money I earn a day, I send all to my family at Bekwai hence, I am unable to do anything for myself. All this suffering is just for my children. With my children too, God knows they are very good in academics so I want to train my daughter so she can be like NDC’s Madam Hannah Tetteh. I want her to be like the female politician that is why I am also doing my best to get her there”.



“Looking at my life and how I was unable to go far, I said to myself that if I don’t work and provide my children with education, they would be like me and I wouldn’t be proud of that. I want my children to have a brighter future than I did”, he said.



Aside from his daughter whom he wants to be like Hannah Tetteh, the father of six has dreams for his other children, and according to him, he wants them to be like some renowned personalities such as Kofi Annan, Jerry John Rawlings, and George Bush.



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People below:

















