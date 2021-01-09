General News of Saturday, 9 January 2021

I voted for Mike Oquaye, if you doubt me let's go to Antoa – NPP MP

Eugene Boakye Antwi, the Member of Parliament for Subin has dismissed claims that he did not vote for Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, hence the NPP’s loss of the Speaker position.



Boakye Antwi, in an Okay FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, said that his name is being bandied about as the ‘mole’ who connived with the NDC to cause the defeat of Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye.



He challenged anyone with such claims to come forth with evidence or face the ‘Antoa’ deity.



The Subin MP cautioned the persons behind the ‘false information’ to put and end it to else he will shelve his Catholic faith for Antoa and invoke curses on them.



“When I ticked my ballot paper, all the MPs at the right side saw it. I ticked my ballot before entering the booth. I don’t do politics with hate. The party said we should vote Mike Oquaye, I voted for Mike Oquaye. I’m an Ashanti so I will invoke Antoa”.



Those of you spreading this information should be careful. Someone will curse you one day. I’m not a kid for anyone to order me around. The party agreed that we were going to vote for Mike Oquaye and that was it. Anyone who saw it knows I voted for Mike Oquaye”, he said.



Boakye Antwi also criticized the leadership of the NPP MPs for falling for the tactics of the NDC.



He said that instead of being vigilant, the leadership allowed the NDC to dictate the pace of the game.



“All [that] members of the NPP know is lying to the President about people. All they are good at in the party is backbiting. While the elections were ongoing, you could see pure teamwork between the NDC leadership in Parliament and their party leadership.”



