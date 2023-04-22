I’ve understudied all of Ghana's leaders and more experienced to lead – Mahama

General News of Saturday, 22 April 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Former president John Dramani Mahama has said he is competent and experienced enough to turn Ghana's economic woes around in 2025.



He mentioned that he has understudied the leaders of the country, including the late Jerry John Rawlings, former President Agyekum Kufuor and the late Prof Mills and, therefore, stands tall to lead the country again.



“I had my period when I took responsibility to have things solved without shifting blame under my administration,” he indicated.



Mr Mahama noted that: “What Ghana needs today is an experienced government with an experienced leader who accepts responsibility.”



In his view, the country is in reversed gear and ''we need an experienced driver to put it on track”.



Interacting with NDC party delegates and executives at the Ayawaso Central and Ayawaso West Wuogon constituencies, the former Ghanaian leader while soliciting for votes to lead the party in the 2024 elections encouraged the executives to work hard for the party to regain power.



Wooing the delegates and executives, Mr Mahama said, “When we come into office, our branch executives and constituency executives, you are also going to benefit from all the opportunities Ghana has to offer.



“If there are scholarships to go and study, your children will also benefit from those scholarships. If we are recruiting into the public service – military, police, fire service, prisons – your children also qualify to be recruited.”



“We’re no longer going to ask you to sacrifice because times have changed, you also have responsibilities, you have husbands, you have wives, you have children and so if we are distributing small loans to women to trade or do small businesses, our women organisers you too we shall include you,” he promised.



Talking about strategy, Mr Mahama told the delegates: “We’ll not sleep on 7 December 2024.



“Our constituency offices are going to be opened, we are going to have hotlines there and we are going to give all of you the numbers. Once you get your results, you call in and give your numbers so that we can enter it into the computer. I want that by 1am-2am on 8 December, we would have received all our results and we know that NDC has won the national elections.”