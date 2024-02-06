I've stopped attending church and other public functions because of 'power outages' - ECG boss

General News of Tuesday, 6 February 2024

The Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Samuel Dubik Mahama, has narrated some of the issues he has to face anytime there is a power outage at public events.



Speaking in an interview on Peace FM on February 5, 2024, the ECG boss said that he becomes the centre of attention, with everyone staring at him, anytime the light goes off.



He said that sometimes the power outage might be because of people running out of credit on their pre-paid metres but the ECG is blamed first before anything else.



Mahama added that because of this, he has stopped attending public functions including church services and funerals.



“I was telling, my dad this weekend that nowadays I don’t even go to church, I don’t go to weddings. I don’t.



“If you go out and the light goes off, everybody turns to look at you… Even if it is their pre-paid that got exhausted for their light to go off, they would first scream, ECG before realising that they haven’t bought power,” he said in Twi.



The managing director added, “I don’t want these small fights so nowadays I’m always in-doors”.



He urged Ghanaians to support the ECG so that they would have all the needed resources to ensure that there is always an undisrupted supply of power.



Watch his remarks in the video below:





I have stopped attending church and public functions due to power outages - Samuel Dubik Masubir Mahama, ECG boss#UTVNews pic.twitter.com/mbRe3VZUDM — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) February 6, 2024

