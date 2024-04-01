I've solved generational problems as vice president; I will do much more as president – Bawumia

Politics of Monday, 1 April 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has made a compelling case for his election as the next President of Ghana.



Addressing a crowd in Kwahu Mpraeso on Saturday, March 30, 2024, after a special Easter health walk, Dr Bawumia said that, having never been President of Ghana before and considering his acclaimed impact as vice president, a vote for him is a vote for bold solutions, while a vote for his main opponent is a vote for old solutions.



"Somebody has been president before, and the question is: What did he do as president to address the problems of the country? He had no solutions, and we all saw how he performed, leading to his exit from office. And now he says Ghanaians should bring him back," Dr. Bawumia said.



"I have not been president before. I have only been a vice president, and as vice president, I can point to a number of generational issues I have helped resolve. By the grace of God, if you give me the opportunity, I will do more as president and resolve many issues."



"A vote for me is a vote for bold solutions. And a vote for my opponent is a vote for old solutions."



"I am coming with new ideas and bold solutions to move our country forward," said the vice president.



"As I have said, I am coming up with a new tax system which will bring a flat tax rate and also grant tax amnesty to businesses and individuals," he said.



"The future is technology, and the youth of this country are important to drive what we want to do in technological advancement. That is why I have said we will train about 1 million young Ghanaians in coding and software applications under my presidency.



"I am also revising the National Service Scheme. It will no longer be compulsory. Once you are out of school and can get a job straight away, you don't have to undertake national service. I want to make it very simple for all."



Dr Bawumia also reiterated his Ghana Card to passport policy. He explained that with all biometric details required for passport applications already on the Ghana Card, there should be no need for a Ghanaian passport applicant to go through another process to obtain information already captured by the Ghana Card database.



"Once you have a Ghana Card, all you need to do is pay for the passport application fee online, and your passport will be processed and delivered to you without going through another biometric verification process."



On comparative records between the NPP and NDC, Dr Bawumia said the data shows that the NDC comes nowhere near the NPP in many sectors.



He listed the NPP's superior record in education, economic indicators, the construction of hospitals, tourism, sports infrastructure, digitalisation and many more.



The NPP flagbearer urged the party's rank and file to come together and work very hard to win the 2024 presidential election and the parliamentary majority.



Thousands of youth participated in the early-morning walk, along with many NPP stalwarts, including National Chairman Stephen Ayesu Ntim, General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong, and some Ministers and Deputy Ministers of State.



Some aspirants who participated in the recent NPP presidential primaries were also present.