I've renovated almost all UG halls in two years - Lydia Alhassan

play videoMember of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, Lydia Seyram Alhassan

The incumbent Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency Lydia Seyram Alhassan has said that in barely two years since she assumed office, she has been able to renovate almost all halls at the University of Ghana.



According to her, this formed part of educational measures she put in place for her constituents.



Speaking during a 3FM constituency debate organized for parliamentary candidates in the Ayawaso West Wuogon she stated that “I’m telling you about what I’ve done; we started from the University of Ghana, Legon. Almost all the halls have been renovated by me within these two years.”



She added that “I’m not even two years yet. I’ve fixed fans in four of the halls. I’ve renovated the reading rooms.”



Veering off sharply from her achievements at the University of Ghana campus, she added that other schools within the constituency have seen massive renovation since she became MP.



“I’ve renovated schools just behind you here (pointing to the direction of the host), Abelemkpe. I have supported brilliant but needy students; over 500 of them with scholarships to continue their tertiary education,” she added.



The Member of Parliament without being asked also challenged her opponent competing on the ticket of the NDC, John Dumelo, to produce a list of students he donated laptops to.



"He is talking about laptops; he should give us the list of people he has distributed the 500 laptops to. He has given less than 20 laptops and I can confirm that,” Lydia Seyram Alhassan said.













