General News of Thursday, 13 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I’ve received complaints from men of God to call govt to order – Mahama

play videoNDC Flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama speaking at the Assemblies of God Church in Accra

Former President and NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama has revealed that some religious leaders have come to him with complaints about how they have been targeted by members of the incumbent government after they expressed their views on injustice in the country.



Mr Mahama noted that the men of God admonished him to call his successor, President Akufo-Addo’s government to order over unfair treatment of the clergy.



Describing current happenings as a ‘slip into decadence and dictatorship,’ the former President lamented that there was the need for the citizenry to be able to air their views freely about injustice happening in the country.



“…We cannot sit silently and look on as our nation slips towards decadence and dictatorship. It is not about me John Mahama; indeed, it is about Ghana.



“…indeed, I’ve received complaints from men of God to call government to order and its unfair treatment and sometimes targeted attacks on them for speaking out against injustice. Like all institutions, churches have regulatory bodies with laid down procedures to address Christian leaders if there’s a feeling that they have erred in anyway,” he stated.



Turning the heat on government, Mr Mahama condemned the practice of political party communicators or foot soldiers attacking personalities who speak against the governing party.



“If you respect the law and decency, you’ll follow the right channels to seek redress. You do not send party apparatchiki to rain insults and terror on people who hold views that you do not find complementary to government,” he stressed.



Leading a delegation of National Democratic Congress party stalwarts, Mr Mahama introduced his running mate, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang to members of the Christian Council at the Assemblies of God Church on Wednesday.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.