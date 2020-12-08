Politics of Tuesday, 8 December 2020

I’ve not congratulated any person – Mahama

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has claimed victory in Monday’s elections, saying he has won 10 out of the 16 regions of Ghana.



He said there are attempts by the incumbent to “steal” the elections.



The Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) asked his supporters to disregard any claims that he has called President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to congratulate him.



“I want to state categorically and firmly that I have not congratulated any person,” he told journalists at his residence in Accra.



He said any attempt to overturn results will strongly be resisted.



“No attempt should be made to steal this election. We will resist it.”



For him, the NDC has won a working majority of 140 out of the 275 constituencies in the country.



He was grateful Ghanaians, who are tired of President Akufo-Addo and his government, have voted for change.

