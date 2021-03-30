I’ve not been given an appointment since 2017 - Obiri Boahen

Politics of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Deputy General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Obiri Boahen has complained bitterly over the failure of his party to have him appointed onto boards of institutions in the country.



He questioned the number of party core persons who have been appointed ontop boards of institutions of the country despite the NPP being in power.



He said, sometimes silence is golden when something is going bad, and you talk, you are seen as a talkative.



He was reacting to the appointment of Mr. Asiedu Nketia as a Board Member of the Parliamentary Service Board.



To him, the appointment is not bad but a wake-up call for the NPP.



"The NDC in opposition But look at where the NDC’s Asiedu Nketia is. When you talk, you are seen as talkative. Since 2017, I have not been nominated for any board. When you talk, you are attacked. So I have kept mute. If Asiedu Nketia has been appointed, the question is, is he, qualified, if he is qualified, so be it. We should not look at it from the point of view of him being NDC’s secretary. If we do that we will err. But it should be a wake-up call for the NPP,” he posited.



He said Kennedy Agyapong has been complaining about these issues but these things keep on happening.



"All these things happening is a wake-up call for the NPP as a party. We are in power but they have appointed an NDC’s General Secretary to a sensitive position,” he concluded.