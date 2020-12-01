General News of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

I’ve no hand in NDC Tema East PC’s case - Titus Glover

Member of Parliament for Tema East Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover

The Member of Parliament for Tema East Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover has denied any involvement in the case involving the National Democratic Congress parliamentary candidate for the Tema East Constituency Isaac Odamtten and the state.



According to him, the case is a criminal matter which has no association with his office as a Member of Parliament.



Isaac Odamtten, who was a former Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) was yesterday given a bail sum of GH¢10 million, together with four others, after his alleged involvement in some financial malfeasance during his tenure as Mayor of Tema worth over a GH¢5.7 million embezzlement case.



The High court granted him a bail GH¢10 million with two sureties, one to be justified. He was, however, detained after failing to produce two sureties each to access his bail.



This also angered his supporters prompting them to go on a rampage. They chaos on the streets of Tema Newtown by burning tires and breaking beer bottles to register their displeasure.



Reacting to this, the incumbent MP Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover maintained no hands in the case of his contender as speculated by some individuals.



“The case being referred to is between their candidates versus the Republic with respect to some funds alleged to have been misappropriated during his tenure as Mayor of Tema. The investigation was carried out by EOCO and sent to the office of the Attorney General of the Republic of Ghana.



“All issues with respect to his alleged criminality would be out of place to associate it with the office of the Member of Parliament and Parliamentary Candidate of the New Patriotic Party, Tema East, and Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover. The bail conditions are at the discretion of the honourable court of the Republic of Ghana which has nothing to do with our Member of Parliament and Deputy Minister of Transport.” He said.

