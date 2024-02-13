I've never engaged in galamsey, they conspired against me - Former DCE alleges

Regional News of Tuesday, 13 February 2024

Source: Joseph Marfo, Contributor

Yaw Danso, the former District Chief Executive (DCE) for Bosome Freho in the Ashanti Region, has finally spoken out about his removal from office.



Danso was dismissed in 2023 by President Akufo-Addo after investigations into allegations that he was involved in illegal mining (Galamsey). Before his dismissal, he had been suspended in October 2022 for his alleged involvement in galamsey.



An audio recording that has been circulating provides further evidence of Danso's involvement in galamsey.



However, in a recent interview with the press, Yaw Danso vehemently denied any involvement in galamsey.



He alleged that the Member of Parliament for Bosome Freho, Akwasi Darko Boateng, the DCE, Adu Amoateng, and the NPP Chairman, Patrick Kwaku Frimpong conspired against him.



He furthered that they resorted to spreading malicious lies about him and even went as far as fabricating damaging tape leading to his dismissal.



"I have never engaged in illegal mining. However, the current Bosome Freho District Chief Executive, Adu Amoateng, Member of Parliament Darko Boateng, and NPP Chairman Patrick Kwaku Frimpong orchestrated my removal from office," he alleged.



"This was in response to my statement on Ash FM, where I exposed their involvement in galamsey activities. They had intentions of partaking in illegal mining, but I stood up against them. As a result, they developed animosity towards me, spread false information, and even fabricated a tape that led to my dismissal", Yaw Danso said.



He once again disclosed to the press that the current administration of Bosome Freho, including the Member of Parliament, District Chief Executive, and NPP Chairman, are heavily involved in illegal mining activities throughout the Bosome Freho district.



"The Member of Parliament and District Chief Executive of Bosome Freho have recently initiated a community mining project in Danso. Instead of engaging in legitimate community mining, they are involved in galamsey activities. This is evidenced by the destruction of numerous cocoa farms and water bodies, such as the Dan River, due to their actions," he alleged.



"These illicit mining activities are not limited to Danso alone but also extend to other areas including the Danso forest, Minti forest, Anyaso, Asiwa, Nsutam, Nweniso, and various other communities within the Bosome Freho District"



"I’m throwing a challenge to MP Akwasi Darko Boateng, the DCE Adu Amoateng, and NPP Chairman Kwaku Frimpong to publicly come out and rubbish my claims”, he added.



He dared the people in the Bosome Freho to come out with evidence if they ever saw him involved in galamsey.



“I’m challenging all the people in Bosome Freho, that if anyone has evidence of a concession I did galamsey, he or she should prove it”, the former DCE stressed.