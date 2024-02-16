I've been compelled to vacate my home following several threats on my life - Journalist cries out

General News of Friday, 16 February 2024

A Kumasi-based journalist, Akuoko Kwarteng has bemoaned how he and his family are under attack following a comment he made about the ongoing LGBTQ bill in Parliament.



According to the Kessben FM morning show host, several private numbers called to threaten him for passing a comment that suggests he is not in support of the ongoing bill.



He said the threats on his life as well as his family have compelled them to leave their home to seek shelter elsewhere.



"Some of these callers went to the extent of threatening me, my wife, and my children. They told me if I didn't take care, they know where my wife and children stay, and that the day would be a very bad one for us. Now we've been compelled to move from our own house," he said.



Akuoko Kwarteng passed a comment on the ongoing bill during his morning show section and urged parliament to end discussions on the LGBTQ+ bill and rather concentrate on discussing developmental projects.



The threats on his life have left Akuoko Kwarteng and his family to live in fear.



Speaking to this reporter in an interview, he said aside from the threats, he has encountered a physical attack from well-built men.



"Last week Friday 9th February 2024 for instance, I was attacked at Fante New Town by some people. I went to the area to buy food when the incident occurred. In an attempt to beat me, I quickly rushed into my car, but they still smashed my car's door. They asked me why I am against the LGBTQ+ Bill, and warned me to stop talking against the bill if I love my life," he revealed in an interview with the media.



Meanwhile, he said the Suntreso police are investigating the matter.



"They have assured me and my boss how serious they are on the matter," he said.



"There are other issues which I can't bring out to the public notice for now. But the most important thing is that I plead with those people to stop threatening me since we are in a democracy where everyone is entitled to his or her opinion," he added.