General News of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Source: e.TV Ghana

I used to run a nightclub at Sarbah Hall – Former Vice-Chancellor of UG

Former Vice-Chancellor of University of Ghana, Professor Ernest Aryeetey

The former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Ernest Aryeetey has revealed that he ran a club at a hall in the university during his time as a student there.



Professor Aryeetey revealed that he was a DJ at the Aboagyewaa night club at the Mensah Sarbah Hall during his time and made some friends doing his job in the process.



He made this disclosure in an interview with Y 107.9 FM’s Rev Erskine on the Y Leaderboard Series on the ‘Myd Morning Radio Show’.



“I used to run Aboagyewaa Disco at Sarbah Hall. I run it as a business and not for fun. I enjoyed it and made friends with my customers in the process.”



According to him, regardless of going to the university for free, that was what he did to get extra money for himself.



“There was always support from my family. By the time I went to high school my dad had retired and he dedicated his pension to pay for my schooling at Achimota.”



He indicated that regardless of his dad being on retirement, he still received support from not only him but his elder brother and mum as well.



The educationist recalled a period in his school days where he made about GHC27.00 from working a vacation job. “That took me about a month to finish it.”

