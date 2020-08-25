General News of Tuesday, 25 August 2020

I still harbor hate for Rawlings – Nana Yaa Jantuah reveals

Nana Yaa Akyimpim Jantuah, Secretary-General elect of the Convention Peoples Party

The General Secretary elect of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP) Nana Yaa Akyimpim Jantuah has said she still harbors some resentment towards the former president Jerry John Rawlings.



According to her, the Rawlings regime meted out physical abuse on her family and molested her as a young child over her family’s protest against the union government revolution at the time.



Speaking on Accra-based Citi FM on Monday August 25, the secretary-general elect of the CPP narrated her family’s ordeal against the Rawlings regime.



“The military one day came to our house in their tankers and I had to clinch to a document they were after. One person from their group who told on me said to the soldiers that I was the one holding onto the documents. Though I was fast asleep when they came, I soon realised that these military men had entered my room,” she revealed.



“Unfortunately for me, General Afrifa, who was part of the group was using my bathroom and he immediately noticed their presence and advised me to flee away. They however molested me and beat me up. They did other things beyond beating me but I will end it there though I still harbor some hate,” Nana Yaa Jantuah disclosed.



Nana Yaa Jantuah however says her party, the CPP is optimistic about winning the upcoming 2020 general polls.



Adding, the party will go back to its original blueprint of grassroots organisation to build a more formidable party.

