Source: Peace FM

I smell the scent of death on NPP in 2024 – Kusi Boafo warns

play videoChief Executive Officer of the Public Sector Reforms, Thomas Kusi Boafo

The Chief Executive Officer of the Public Sector Reforms, Thomas Kusi Boafo has sent a stern warning to DCEs, MCEs, Ministers, and other appointees of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Kusi Boafo who expressed shock at the number of seats the NPP lost in the 2020 election cautioned appointees, not to 'mess' up the chances of the party in 2024.



"...this is unheard of; how can you move from 169 seats to 137, it means you didn't do something right and if you don't do things right, you will suffer defeat. That is why I said 'I smell the scent of death on NPP in 2024 if we continue to behave like this..." he said during a panel discussion on Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo'



According to him, "I don't want this to happen and anyone who will mess things up, we will fight unless they sack me from the party..."



Listen to him in the video below:



