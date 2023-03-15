I should’ve retired, but Nana Addo is destroying Ghana and I want to save it – Mahama

General News of Wednesday, 15 March 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has stated that he should have retired, but due to the current state of the country, he has been forced to rescind that decision.



He stated that he could not stand by and watch President Akufo-Addo destroy the country because the next generation of youth would have no place to live.



The aspiring presidential candidate opined that Ghana needs a change delivered by an experienced leader and not an experiment like what the current leadership has delivered.



Mahama, Mr. “I should have retired, but I wouldn’t have been able to sleep. Ghana belongs to all of us. I have children and grandchildren, and if the current inept leadership is allowed to continue, it will destroy the future of the next generation.



"That is why I want to return and help Ghanaians overcome their current economic difficulties. I believe the NDC will win the general elections in 2024.”



John Dramani Mahama, in a campaign speech in the Bono Region, accused the NPP of being full of lies and deception.



According to the former president, after their lies and sweet promises, President Nana Akufo-Addo and his Vice failed to live up to their promises and meet the huge expectations of Ghanaians.



“Ghana is now a poor country. We are bankrupt and the government itself says we cannot pay our debts”, he added.



John Mahama is in the Bono Region meeting with his party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) delegates to campaign for their votes during the presidential primaries slated for 13th May 2023.



He told delegates in the Jaman North constituency that despite a series of advice and caution, the government continued to engage in excessive borrowing, coupled with economic mismanagement, which has brought us to where we are, a bankrupt country.