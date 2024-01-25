'I retract and apologize' – Maurice Ampaw to Ashanti chiefs

General News of Thursday, 25 January 2024

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has apologized to chiefs of the Ashanti region following summons for him to appear before them on Monday, January 29, 2024, at the Manhyia Palace.



This follows his earlier on-air remarks that were deemed derogatory towards some chiefs in the Ashanti Region.



In an interview with Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin on GhanAkoma, Ampaw stated, "We are going to talk law, and no one is above the law. I will honour the invitation; you will clap for lawyer Ampaw on Monday. I am going with the truth. Otumfuo supports the truth, and I am going to lay bare the facts."



However, speaking in an interview on Asempa FM on January 24, 2024, Maurice Ampaw retracted his statement and called on the Kumasi Traditional Council to forgive him.



“I am using this platform to tell Nananom (chiefs) that if my utterances were extreme and they see it very offensive, I retract and apologize.



“I believe that let Asanteman move on, there is so much to do in the Ashanti Region and there is so much at stake in this political area and my love for Bawumia and NPP still stands.



“It is my prayer that we all support Chairman Wontumi to bring victory to the party and also support Otumfuo to bring development to the Ashanti Region and Ghana as a whole,” he said.





The General Secretary of the ruling NPP, Justin Frimpong Kodua, had previously appeared before the chiefs at the Manhyia Palace to address alleged unsavoury comments made by Chairman Wontumi, during a vetting process.



Maurice Ampaw on the other hand alleged that "some chiefs in the Ashanti Region are corrupt."



Despite his earlier outburst, Ampaw emphasized his respect for the Manhyia Palace and assured that he would honour the invitation.



He stated, "Everything that I have said will be subjected to strict proof. I am going there happily because I will explain everything to them. I will wear white-white. I am ready."



