I resigned as Minister to reduce pressure on Akufo-Addo - Rockson Bukari

More than two years after his resignation as a Minister of State in charge of Special Duties at the Presidency under controversial circumstances, Mr.Rockson Bukari has finally come public.



Though he denies being sacked or pressured to resign but stated that he did it out of love for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



“I was not forced to resign…I resigned to give the President peace of mind to work”, he revealed adding that “I resigned on my own volition”.



According to him, there was so much pressure on the President as a result of the leaked tape and aftermath and seeking the welfare of his party and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, he opted out of government.



“There was so much pressure on the President. People calling the name Rockson Bukari…he has done this and he has done that. I am a single man and he handling millions of lives as the President of this country. Why should I give him that pressure so I said let me get down so that he can have his peace of mind to serve the people of Ghana”, he revealed on Bolgatanga-based A1 radio monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



He maintained that nobody can and could have forced him to resign but he did that on principle to also to demystify the claim he was corrupt when he was and has never been corrupt.



“They say I was corrupt but I have never been corrupt…you can investigate Rockson Bukari has never been corrupt”, he stressed.



Rockson Ayine Bukari in April 2019 resigned from his position following contents of a leaked tape in which he was captured allegedly trying to bribe a journalist.



A statement emerging from the presidency signed by Eugene Arhin revealed that the Minister tendered in his resignation based on a principle which has been accepted by the President on Monday, April 29, 2019.



Mr. Edward Adeti a journalist with Starr Fm who is the source of the tape, confirmed recording the damning telephone conversation but denied leaking it to the public.