Politics of Saturday, 3 October 2020

Source: Ghanaian Times

I remain committed to PNC – Mornah

Former Chairman of the People’s National Convention, Bernard Mornah

A former Chairman of the People’s National Convention, Bernard Mornah, has expressed his unflinching support for the newly elected leadership of the party as it heads into the December 7, 2020 polls.



Having lost his re-election bid to Moses Dani Baah at the party’s congress held in Accra on Wednesday, speculations were that Mr Mornah could quit the party.



But in interview with online portal Ghanaweb, Bernard Mornah said he would remain at the service of the party as he seeks to represent the people of Nadowli/Kaleo constituency.



“I am PNC and I will continue to be PNC. I am going to contest in the Nadowli/Kaleo Constituency. Don’t forget that in 2016 I contested but I was not favoured. In 2020, I am going there,” he stated.



Losing the race, he said, did not mean his political activism would come to a halt on national issues.



“I will not shut up; I am going to continue to talk when my voice is needed on any issue. What I can no longer do is to go and talk as a PNC Chairman. But I will speak as Bernard Mornah, as the political activist not only in Ghana but the continent of Africa.”



The defeated National Organiser of the party, Desmond Nana Ntow on his part said he would also continue supporting the party for the much needed victory in December.



“It was a contest, the delegates have voted and I respect the decision they have taken and I pledge my full support to the new executives and wish them well.



“I admonish them to raise the party higher as we planned but could not get the opportunity to continue.”



Mr Ntow said he has served the party well and believes the newly elected officers would do their best to make the party more attractive to the Ghanaian people.



The congress saw the election of a former MP for the Bolgatanga Constituency, David Apasera, as the flagbearer of the party for the 2020 general elections.



He defeated Rev Samuel Adjei-Debrah and Sampson Asaki Awingobit to pick the slot to be on the ballot in December.



Mr Baah polled 1297 votes to beat Mr Mornah who has served the PNC in various capacities including General Secretary.



For the National Chairman slot, Bernard Mornah got 1266 votes as against Moses Dani Baah’s 1297 votes.



With 1312 votes, Janet Asana Nabla beat her contenders Emmanuel Wilson Jnr and Kobe McDonald who managed 1041 and 230 votes respectively.



Henry Haruna Asante won the Vice Chairmanship race with 1729 votes against Hajia Hajara Musah Ali’s 946 votes, Omar Ahmed Bekure’s 635 and Eugene T.K. Bashiru’s 375.



In the race for the National Organiser position, Abass Nuhu had 1124 votes to beat his contenders Ntow Desmond Twumasi, 773 and Daniel Nii Noi 639 votes.



The women’s wing of the party would now be headed by Hidaya Sungjun who had 1249 votes to emerge as the National Women’s Organiser.





