I prefer mobile money business to office work - Masters degree holder

Priscilla Agyeman is an MA holder

Mobile Money vender, Priscilla Agyeman has revealed that she prefers the mobile money business to office work even with a Masters degree.



In a chat with DJ Nyaami on Daily Hustle, Priscilla explained that she began the business four years ago with 2,000gh and has made enough money. Hence, the decision to stay in the MOMO business.



”I don't want to work in the office anymore. Most of my friends who work in offices ask for loans from me. They are suffering but they keep it on the low, ” Priscilla said.



She added that she settled for the MOMO business after several applications to different institutions.



Priscilla has a degree in Agricultural Science from the University of Education, Winneba and a Masters degree from the same institution.



