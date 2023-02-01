I paid Ahmed Suale’s school fees unknowingly – Kennedy Agyapong reveals

General News of Wednesday, 1 February 2023

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central Constituency, Kennedy Agyapong has revealed that he unknowingly paid the school fees of the former investigator with Tiger Eye PI, Ahmed Hussein-Suale.



The lawmaker narrated that after publishing Ahmed Suale's photos on Net 2 TV years ago with the intent of cautioning the public against his ways, his staff notified him that Suale (now deceased) is someone whose university tuition fees he had once paid.



Speaking in an interview with Metro TV, Good Evening Ghana programme on January 31, 2023, the lawmaker stated that he personally did not recall paying the said fees but his staff insisted that he did.



“When I showed the video on Net2, my workers came to me and told me, Hon don’t you know this guy? And I said no. And they were like but he was one of the guys you paid his school fees. I said I don’t remember because I always pay people’s school fees.



“He came here, he said he was going to the University and you gave him GH¢1,500," one of his staff reminded him but the MP insisted, "I said I don’t remember," before his staff added, "ooo he has been coming here."

He continued that it was on the basis of that knowledge of Suale coming to his premises that he cautioned; "don’t allow him to come here, he will set us up, when you see him, beat him up. This is what I said,” he recounted.



Kennedy Agyapong added that if he is elected as president, he would make sure that Ahmed Suale's murder is thoroughly investigated in order to clear his name.



“What I will do if I’m elected president is I will encourage the police to investigate the case to the bottom to uncover everything… I wanted to tell you that if I’m elected today, whether the case is dead or not I will bring it back again to investigate,” he added.



Ahmed Hussein-Saule was assassinated in Madina on Wednesday, January 16, 2019, by two unknown assailants.



The assailants shot him twice in his chest and once in his neck after breaking into his car.



The Ghana Police Service is still investigating his murder, but no one has been arrested yet.



