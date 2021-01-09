Politics of Saturday, 9 January 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

I owe 'shameless' Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu no apology - Dr. Apaak

MP for Builsa South, Clement Apaak

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South Dr. Clement Abas Apaak says he is justified in describing the Suame MP, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu as “shamelessly dishonest”.



According to him, he owes him no apology for using those words because the legislator peddled falsehood when he claimed that the Rt. Honourable Alban Bagbin had his Speakership conferred on him and not because he won the election.



The Builsa South MP had already slammed his colleague MP from the other side of the House saying he lied about the outcome of the scenario in Parliament.



In his latest position on the matter, he has presented a video in which the Clerk of Parliament declared Alban Bagbin as the Speaker.



He insisted that Alban Bagbin won the race with 138 votes and that was something the side of the NDC fought for.



“Folks, please listen to the Clerk of Parliament regarding the outcome of the election of a Speaker for the 8th Parliament of the Republic of Ghana.



"So, when I say Hon. Kyei Mensah Bonsu, the Minority Leader, is shamelessly dishonest, I believe I’m justified. If the Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Bagbin got his Speakership via conferment as Kyei has claimed or consensus as the novice NPP deputy whip, Hon. Habib Iddrisu has also claimed, why would the Clerk say Speaker-elect?



"Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Bagbin won because he had 138 votes. It was not by conferment or consensus, he won it through a secret ballot. No one can taint the electoral victory of Rt. Hon. Bagbin, we fought for it!”



Dr. Apaak has also called on the former Majority Leader of the 7th Parliament to apologize to Ghanaians for peddling lies about the election of Alban Bagbin.



He said the legislator must apologize because he attempted to taint the Speakership of Alban Bagbin.



