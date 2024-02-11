I ought to be compensated for all the wrongs done to me, my family – ACP Rtd. Benjamin Agordzo

General News of Sunday, 11 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr. Benjamin Kwasi Agordzo, a retired Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) who was acquitted and discharged by an Accra High court on treason charges has shared that he deserves compensation from the State over the turbulent times he and his family have experienced in the last five years.



Dr. Agordzo was, in the last five years, tagged as a coup plotter by the State but was recently vindicated after a High Court discharged and acquitted him of the said allegations brought against him.



When asked whether he will be seeking some form of compensation from the State through his lawyers, Dr. Agordzo said, “Honestly, I ought to be compensated for all the wrongs done to me and to me family…I have a wife, children who have shared many tears in silence."



“I went to work one day only for news to be going around that I had been arrested for plotting a coup…Could you imagine the level of trauma my children went through? They came to visit me at the BNI and for many occasions they were not granted access while watching me go through these difficult moments of going to Court, reporting to the BNI occasionally for almost five years.”



(ACP) Rtd. Dr Benjamin Kwasi Agordzo shared this when he sat down with host of GhanaWeb TV’s The Lowdown, Daniel Oduro, to talk about the losses he made during the period and life after being cleared of the charges levelled against him.



Watch the video below







MA/ADG