I no longer take anything Akufo-Addo says seriously – Franklin Cudjoe

Monday, 26 February 2024

Franklin Cudjoe, the Founder and President of IMANI Africa, has asserted that he has become numb to the bad governance of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



According to him, the president, who he described as a friend, has disappointed him so much that he is no longer surprised about his failings.



Franklin Cudjoe, who made these remarks in an interview on Adom FM, on Monday, February 26, 2024, indicated that he no longer takes anything the president says seriously.



“I’ve stopped being disappointed in my friend, the president. In fact, I have stopped listening to him actually. It is now not about being disappointed, I have gone beyond that. As one would put it ‘I’m now beyond be careful’.



“The person himself said that has done all he could and that the next captain would come and fix things,” the IMANI president said.



He added, “You know he is a very good friend; he has said very interesting things about me publicly and I like him for that, but he has completely disappointed me.”



Cudjoe made these remarks while commenting on the State of the Nation's Address (SONA), President Akufo-Addo is expected to present on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.



He urged the president to apologise to Ghanaians for the current state of Ghana when he delivers his address.



