I never took math notes in JHS, I was always on top of the subject - Rasta Student

The Rastafarian Student who was denied admission into the Achimota School, Tyrone Iras Marhguy says he never took mathematics notes when he was in Junior High School.



The past Student of the Omega School at Ablekuma said although he never wrote math notes, he was always on top of the subject.



Due to that, his colleagues named him Zues.



As a school prefect who won many awards in JHS, he said he never experienced stigmatisation in school.



Unfortunately, he was hit with stigmatisation when he gained admission at the Achimota Senior High School, who rejected him because of his dread locks.



The family of Tyrone Iras Marhguy and Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea, who were denied admission into Achimota School although they were both placed in the school by GES, sued authorities of Achimota Senior High School for discrimination on the basis of his dreadlocks.



They asked the court to compel Achimota School to admit him for the purposes of his education.



But on Monday, May 31, 2021, the Human Rights Division of the High Court, presided by Justice Gifty Agyei ordered Achimota School to admit both students.



Justice Gifty Agyei Addo ruled that the fundamental human rights of the two students cannot be limited by the rules of Achimota School.



Speaking about his ordeal on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie, hosted by Abena Dufie Asare Adjepong, Tyrone Iras Marhguy said the enthusiasm he had about going to the Achimota School was lowered when he was denied admission.



However, he noted that the Authorities of the school were just applying their rules, adding that his rejection was not a personal attack.



With the back and forth on his admission, Tyrone Iras Marhguy said if he is heckled at school and no longer enjoys being there, he will look for another option.



Meanwhile, he said he copied and studied the syllables while at home to make up for the time lost.



He says he intends to be a Petroleum Engineer with focus on physics and electronic after school.



