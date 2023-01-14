I never said Bawumia can't be president because he is a Muslim - Former NPP MP

Politics of Saturday, 14 January 2023

Former Member of Parliament Ayensuano, Samuel Ayeh Paye, has denied media reports that he has preached against the election of Dr. Mahamudu Bawunia as the presidential candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) because he is a Muslim.



In explaining himself, he revealed, a private conversation he had with someone via WhatsApp was twisted to paint him in a bad light.



According to him, he only sought to state that the election of Dr.. Bawumia as a candidate could affect the chances of the NPP since Muslims were in the Minority.



He said several research findings have revealed that Ghanaian voters vote based on religious and partisan lines.



The former MP said he never denigrated Muslims and did not even suggest that a Muslim was unworthy to be elected as President.



Speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he apologised and stressed that his chat with the said lady was misconstrued to court negative affection for him.



Meanwhile, he has issued a statement to react to the viral publications.



*Press Statement From Samuel Ayeh-Paye*



My attention has been drawn to some reports trending on both traditional and social media that, Samuel Ayeh-Paye is preaching religious lines against the Vice President of the Republic, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia regarding the upcoming internal elections of the ruling New Patriotic Party that he is a Muslim, and I have been calling some party members to votes against him.



To set the record straight, what happens was that, on Wednesday, 12th January 2023, I was having a private discussion with one lady called Wendy Akuffo, via WhatsApp.



In the discussion, I assessed to weigh a Muslim presidential candidate against an NDC Christian presidential candidate.



I also suggested to her that due to the higher Christian population in Ghana, NPP should present a Christian as a presidential candidate.



I stated that NPP has a better chance of winning the 2024 election should we present a Christian as our candidate.



I never said in any of my private conversations with her that we should not vote for Dr. Bawumia because he is a Muslim.



The conversation was only based on the assessment of the chances of a Muslim candidate against a Christian candidate.



This lady, who I suspect was on agenda to trap me, fetched the discussion twisted it, and write on her Facebook wall claiming, I said Dr. Bawumia is Muslim so Christians should not vote for him.



To be on the record, I have a lot of respect for Muslims and also respect Christians and Muslims co-existing in this country and I will not do any to endanger the relations between the two religious groups.



I will there want to take this opportunity to apologize to the entire Muslim community and all who have been hurt by this twisted story and also state clearly that I never said in any of the discussions that Dr. Bawumia is a Muslim and should not be voted for.



