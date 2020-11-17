General News of Tuesday, 17 November 2020

I never expected Martin Amidu to stay this long in that office – Manasseh Azure Awuni

Manasseh Azure Awuni, Investigative Journalist

Freelance Investigative Journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni has revealed he never expected Martin Amidu to stay in office beyond a year.



According to him, he became privy to some of the frustrations the man appointed to the Special Prosecutor’s office was facing in the fight against corruption in the country which was the main campaign tool in the run-up to the 2016 polls.



To Manasseh, for one to fight corruption in Ghana, there should be that commitment from the Presidency because there are a number of factors that inhibits the fight against corruption.



He noted that over the period Martin Amidu was in office, Ministries did not cooperate with him by refusing to provide information when the need be.



“The only work Martin Amidu could complete was the work on the Agyapa Deal and even with that one he had to do all the work by himself. He typed every single word of the sixty-four paged document so the structures are not in place so he was set up to fail because the regime was not committed to the fight against corruption. So some of us who knew what was going on behind the scenes was surprised that Martin Amidu was able to stay long in this office,” he revealed



The resignation of Martin Amidu he observed, is a victory for corruption indicating that the “people involved in corrupt practices will pop champagne and celebrate that we are victorious and until we get a leader who is committed not by words but by action, we are going nowhere”.





