General News of Monday, 22 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I never authored any letter to NDA CEO to award contracts - NPP North-East Regional Sec.

North-East Regional Secretary, Sulley Sambian

The North-East Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party has refuted claims by the minority in parliament that he authorised the Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Development Authority to award contracts to NPP members without due process.



According to Sulley Sambian, the letter which is being referenced as having been authorised by him is a fake one, adding that Alhassan Suhuyini could have verified the source before bringing referencing it on the floor of parliament.



“In this era of fake news, these things do not strike me as surprising; what surprises me is how a member of Parliament would fail to do due diligence, but can proceed to ask minister-designate questions based on this maliciously false letter!” he said



“For the records; I have NEVER authored a letter addressed to the Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Development Authority or any C.E.O. for that matter, requesting that projects be awarded to some named contractors. The letter is FAKE without a shadow of doubt!”



The Minority in Parliament is demanding the immediate removal of the Chief Executive Officer for the Northern Development Authority over procurement breaches.



According to Tamale South MP, Dr Alhassan Sulemana Anamzoya shared contracts without due process to members of the governing NPP.



This he says was cited in a letter written by Northern Regional Secretary of the NPP Sule Sambian to the CEO of the authority directing him to give a number of contracts to identified party faithful.



But Sule Sumbian has denied these claims stating that Parliament failed to do due diligence by authenticating the letter it made reference to.