I neither believe in heaven nor the Bible – Quotation Master

The Bible

Popular Ghanaian spiritualist, Kweku Lucifer, also known as Quotation Master, has opined that heaven as we have been made to believe by the Bible as it exists, is no special place.



“The idea is that they will mislead us and make us believe that there is a God up in heaven who has built a mansion covered in gold, diamonds, bauxite, etc. where we will one day go to, and live happily, hence we should abandon all the gold and other profitable minerals that we have and seek heaven”, he said.



According to him, all Christian countries believe that there is a beautiful place called heaven somewhere above, and Ghanaians have been brainwashed by that so much that whites are taking advantage of us.



“We are thinking that the world will be destroyed and we will go nowhere with riches so the whites are leveraging on that and taking out resources to build the heaven that they tell us about”, he added.



He voiced this opinion during an interview with Rev. Nyansa Boakwa on Happy98.9FM’s religious and social programme, ‘Nsem Pii’, giving reasons why he does not believe in Jesus and for his assertion that the Bible is only a storybook.



Lucifer furthered that the heaven we have been taught about in the Bible, a book written by these same whites, is nowhere but their own country.



Thus implying that whites have convinced us to abandon our mineral wealth and seek heaven, while they extract these minerals to build us that beautiful world(heaven) which in actuality, is their own country.





