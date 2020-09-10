Politics of Thursday, 10 September 2020

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

I’m truthful, give me a second term - Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated that he is truthful hence Ghanaians should trust and give him another chance to be in power in the upcoming 2020 election.



He further stressed that, Ghanaians cannot continue to rely on the deception of the NDC especially when the party’s flagbearer is someone who has been in power before and could not transform the lives of citizens.



“The most important thing I want to say is that I want Ghanaians to know I didn’t become President to deceive anybody. When I made my promises during my run for the presidency, the opposition said I couldn’t do what I had promised and that I was deceiving Ghanaians because they don’t have the vision; they don’t have the understanding of how to do things,” he said.



“…Ghanaians have realized I came to tell the truth; I came to help the nation to prosper and that is exactly what we are doing now,” he said.



He stressed, “I want the Ghanaian people to understand that Akufo-Addo is a truthful person and he is a man of his words and, so, they should trust me. I’ll not drive the country into a ditch; on the contrary, I want to take the country to a good place.”



He said investing in financial institutions that are not licensed by the Bank of Ghana (BoG) or the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) “will put us in a difficult position,” adding “it is important to find out whether a scheme is licensed by the Bank of Ghana, Securities and Exchange Commission or whether it is legitimate.”



“I instructed that we find money and pay all the locked-up funds. Since September 2017, we’ve made some payments. We are left with just a few,” he said, adding, “Even that, we’ve started paying. I’m sure you’ve heard that some people have received their monies. By the end of September 2020, we will clear everything. I’ll pay everybody and put an end to the matter once and for all.”

