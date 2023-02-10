I'm the next in line to succeed Akufo-Addo - Dr Konadu Apraku

Politics of Friday, 10 February 2023

New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, has said that he is the next in line to be the flagbearer of the party after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



According to him, other factors go into the selection of the presidential candidate of the party other than the person who can gunner more votes from delegates.



Dr Apraku, who made these remarks in a GHOne TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb, added that the party believes in a system of hierarchy where people are in line to take up positions available in the party.



“… there is this sense in our part of the world that this older and this the one whose turn has come and that is the one.



“For me and Nana Akufo-Addo we come from Prof Adu Boahen. And I have always been behind Nana Akufo-Addo, his excellency the president. We have had excellent relations both in Parliament and as ministers.



“It has always been the case that he will go before I go… and I think when he finishes, I will inherit him,” he said.



Dr Apraku, a former Minister for Regional Cooperation under ex-President John Agyekum Kufour, reiterated that it is his turn to be the presidential candidate of the NPP and that he is the right person to replace Akufo-Addo as the party goes into the 2024 elections.



Dr Apreku is expected to face stiff competition from the likes of former Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen Assin, Central MP Ken Agyapong, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the former Food and Agriculture Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and ex-Mampong MP Francis Addai-Nimoh for the flagbearership position of the NPP.



